COVID-19 vaccines pre-orders opened for 55 African countries

Speaking in Johannesburg, South Africa, African Union Special Envoy Strive Masiyiwa termed the pre-order program for all African Union Member States as historical.

“Africa has secured access to millions of vaccine doses in the middle of a pandemic as most of the Western countries. There is still a huge shortage of vaccine doses and that is why this continental collaboration has designed a fair allocation coupled with timely and equitable access of COVID-19 vaccines across the continent.”



“Afreximbank is proud to expand its support to African economies in their bid to contain the pandemic. Our vaccine financing facility builds on the success of our Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA) to open access to COVID 19 vaccines to African states based on a whole-of-Africa approach favored by the African Union”, said Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).



“By providing advance procurement commitment guarantees of up to US$2 billion to candidate vaccine manufacturers, Afreximbank will ensure that African States are able to rapidly access COVID-19 vaccines, at competitive prices and in a timely manner thereby contributing to saving lives and livelihoods”, he added.



To support vaccination operations, AMSP also launched a new category on vaccine accessories which will help Member States to procure products such as ultra-low temperature freezers, personal protection equipment, cotton wool rolls, syringes and needles.



“The biggest challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access in Africa have been financing of the vaccines and the logistics of vaccinating at scale, but we are glad that this gap is being filled by the Afreximbank financing facility. The critical decision now is how to get started so that once we start there will be no disruptions and this is where AMSP will play a very big role,” said Dr John Nkengasong, Director of Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).



From Tuesday, African Union member states will be able to start placing online pre-orders for their vaccines allocation through AMSP platform (www.AMSP.africa).



“We are proud to participate in giving direct access to cutting edge COVID-19 vaccines through Africa; This is essential to protect our people and reopen our economies,” said Fatoumata Bâ, Founder & Executive Chair of Janngo (www. Janngo.africa) and Managing Partner of Janngo Capital.