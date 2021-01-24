Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the infections reported on Sunday were identified from 2,985 samples tested within 24 hours.

World

Coronavirus positivity rate rises to 2.8pc as 85 cases reported from 2,985 samples

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the infections reported on Sunday were identified from 2,985 samples tested within 24 hours.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Kenya recorded 85 COVID-19 cases on Sunday marking a 2.8 per cent positivity rate which was slightly above a 2.5 average reported in recent days.

The daily positivity rate however remained below a 5 per cent containment threshold recommended by the World Health Organization signaling gains made in putting infections under control.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the infections reported on Sunday were identified from 2,985 samples tested within 24 hours.

Kenya has so far conducted 1,156,106 tests since March, 2020 with 99,983 cases having been registered since.

Nairobi County produced the highest number of cases after posting 70 cases followed by Kiambu which recorded two cases.

Twenty-five patients who were under the home-based care programme were cleared of the virus while another eight were discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 82,969.

Four more people succumbed to the virus raising the country’s fatalities to 1,744.

The ministry of health is banking of the delivery of vaccine doses in to further suppress virus-related deaths.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

COVID-19 vaccines are set to start arriving in the country from April from various suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Schools resumed in-person learning on January 4 even as President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the night curfew that starts at 10pm to 4am to March 12.

Bars and restaurants in the country have been operating under strict COVID-19 regulations while large crowds remain suspended.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Nineteen charred bodies found near Mexico-US border

Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, Jan 24 – At least 19 charred corpses have been discovered in Mexico near the US border in an area where...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Govt handling of COVID pandemic scores 47pc average in Infotrak poll

The period under review was characterized with an economic meltdown and job losses, with security officers being on spot for use of excessive force...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Infotrak ranks healthcare workers best performers in end-year poll at 70pc

In the findings of a research conducted in 24 counties with a sample population of 800 respondents, the healthcare workers scored 70 per cent...

5 hours ago

business

65pc of respondents in end-year poll say govt mismanaged economy in 2020

Sixty-five per cent of 800 respondents interviewed between December 27 and December 29 said government did not do a good job running the economy.

7 hours ago

World

Venezuela’s Maduro says willing to establish ‘new path’ with US

Caracas, Venezuela, Jan 24 – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Saturday he was willing to “turn the page” with the US under President Joe...

10 hours ago

Kenya

ODM sets February 26 deadline for 2022 presidential ticket bids

According to the advertisement an eligible applicant must be a Kenyan citizen, a registered voter, a holder of a degree from a university recognised...

11 hours ago

Africa

Ghana prepares to bury ex-leader Rawlings as parties vie over legacy

Rawlings held sway for two decades, first as military ruler and later as elected president.

13 hours ago

Biden Administration

US Fed holds first policy meeting of Biden administration

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki last week said Biden "clearly has a great deal of respect and value for the Federal Reserve and role...

13 hours ago