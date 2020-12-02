Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen residence on December 2, 2020 when he addressed a press conference on BBI after a meeting with leaders allied to him.

BBI

Ruto insists on more BBI amendments, wants referendum held with 2022 poll

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya dEC 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has drawn a battle line, vowing to push further amendments in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) even as its proponents declared the train has left the station.

The BBI ammendment Bill, that is a product of the March 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, was unveiled last week, with the secratariat now seeking at least 1 million signatures to validate it.

Raila has declared “the train has left the station” vowing that “there is no room for further amendments.”

But Ruto, who addressed a press conference alongside political leaders allied to him, said “there is no hurry to have a national referendum.”

“What is the hurry, a door should not be shut for better ideas,” he said, “we are happy that some of the proposals we wanted done have been done but there is still much more room for improvement of the Bill.”

He said the proposed referendum should be shelved to be held alongside the General Election in 2022.

The resolution was made after the DP met with 146 Members of Parliament, seven Governors and other leaders during a meeting to deliberate on the BBI.

Ruto and his allies want funds for the referendum set aside and directed to other “urgent issued like the COVID-19 pandemic and as well as support small micro-enterprises.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto and his team wants the proposed referrendum to be structured in a way that will enable Kenyans to vote for specific issues.

“This is possible, we can have a referendum that is well structured with specific issues to be voted on as opposed to have a YES/NO contest on all the issues,” Ruto said.

As part of their proposals, the leaders want the number of nominated Members of Parliament reduced by at least 60 members and have more members elected by Kenyans.

While the BBi proposal fronted the removal of Women representatives, the DP’s faction proposes bringing back the 47 women representatives so as to have 94 elected women in both houses.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

UK first nation to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

London, United Kingdom, Dec 2 – Britain on Wednesday became the first western country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine for general use, announcing a...

2 hours ago

World

10 rescued from Nigeria ‘baby factory’

Lagos, Nigeria, Dec 2 – Police in Nigeria have rescued 10 people, including four children, four pregnant women and two other women from an illegal...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Gender-based violence cases shot up during COVID-19: Minister

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia says the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to an increased...

4 hours ago

BBI

Ruto meets MPs and Governors over BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Deputy President William Ruto held a meeting with MPs and Governors allied to hi Wednesday, in what insiders described...

5 hours ago

World

Trump threatens military spending veto in social media bias battle

San Francisco, United States, Dec 2 – Donald Trump has threatened to veto a major military funding bill unless Congress abolishes a liability law protecting...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for rollout from ‘next week’

London, United Kingdom, Dec 2 – Britain on Wednesday became the first Western country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine for general use as it announced...

6 hours ago

World

China’s #MeToo movement gets its moment in court

Beijing, China, Dec 2 – A sexual harassment case against a powerful Chinese media figure began in Beijing on Wednesday, with his accuser calling...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

Covid-19 wrecked 2020. Will 2021 be different?

Paris, France, Dec 2 – 2020 was a year turned upside-down by the novel coronavirus. But with the prospect of several vaccines coming online...

7 hours ago