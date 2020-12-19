Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi. /FILE/MOH

Capital Health

390 COVID-19 cases reported from 6,277 tested samples as 4 more succumb

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 — The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 390 COVID-19 from 6,277 tested samples tested within a period of 24 hours, with Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru registering the most cases at 103, 50 and 48 respectively.

The cases included 363 Kenyans and 27 foreigners, the youngest being a year-old infant and the oldest 91 years.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at the same time said four patients had succumbed to the disease, raising country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,633.

However, 285 patients recovered from the disease, including 242 under home-based care and 43 discharged from hospitals, bringing to 75,559 the cumulative number of recoveries reported in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, there currently are 844 active admissions under care including 52 in Intensice Care unit and 5 in High Dependency Unit.

Another 5,916 COVID-19 patients are under home-based care.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US planning to close last consulates in Russia

Washington, United States, Dec 19 – Donald Trump’s outgoing administration is planning to close the two remaining US consulates in Russia, the State Department...

16 hours ago

Africa

C.Africa govt accuses ex-president Bozize of attempting coup

Bangui, Central African Republic, Dec 19 – The government of Central African Republic accused former president Francois Bozize of an “attempted coup” in a statement...

19 hours ago

World

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors

Beijing, China, Dec 19 – Foreign investors in Chinese industries from defence to tech will from next year face an extra layer of scrutiny to...

19 hours ago

BBI

IEBC invites online-only applications for 400 BBI signature verification clerks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has advertised 400 positions for the Building Bridges Initiative verification clerks who...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Judie Kaberia Crowned winner of ILO-Labour Migration Awards for the Migration and Health category

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – Judie Kaberia was announced winner of the Labour Migration Awards for the Migration and Health category and was recognized...

21 hours ago

business

Ex-CIC MD Nelson Kuria to steer National Cooperative Policy implementation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has appointed former Group Managing Director of Co-operative Insurance Company (CIC) Nelson Kuria to...

21 hours ago

Kenya

End-year Cabinet recess commences on Tuesday, all except 6 CSs to take leave

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – The cabinet is expected to begin its end-year recess on Tuesday, December 22, ahead of the festive reason. The...

21 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kinyua says Cabinet to prioritize COVID-19 recovery in 2021

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua says the Cabinet will prioritize COVID-19 recovery in 2021, upon return from a...

22 hours ago