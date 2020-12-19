390 COVID-19 cases reported from 6,277 tested samples as 4 more succumb

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 — The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 390 COVID-19 from 6,277 tested samples tested within a period of 24 hours, with Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru registering the most cases at 103, 50 and 48 respectively.

The cases included 363 Kenyans and 27 foreigners, the youngest being a year-old infant and the oldest 91 years.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at the same time said four patients had succumbed to the disease, raising country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,633.

However, 285 patients recovered from the disease, including 242 under home-based care and 43 discharged from hospitals, bringing to 75,559 the cumulative number of recoveries reported in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, there currently are 844 active admissions under care including 52 in Intensice Care unit and 5 in High Dependency Unit.

Another 5,916 COVID-19 patients are under home-based care.