BBI's signature collection will be launched on November 25, 2020.

uhuru, Raila to launch BBI signature collection Wednesday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga will launch the collection of signatures to endorse the Buiding Bridges Initiative (BBI) on Wednesday.

The exercise had been scheduled for November 19, but was postponed due to what the National Secretariat attributed to “late completion and publication of The Constitution Amendment Bill 2020.”

“We are now ready and the signature collection exercise will be launched on Wednesday,” said Dennis Waweru and Junet Mohamed–the Joint Secretaries of the National BBI Secretariat.

Waweru said the process will take one week across the country, with assurance that COVID-19 Health protocols will be followed.

