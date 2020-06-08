Wetangula formally ousted as Ford Kenya leader

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 9 – It is now official. Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula is not the Party Leader of Ford Kenya.

A gazette notice by the Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, that was issued on Monday shows that Wetangula has been replaced by Athanas Wafula Wamunyinyi.

“ In exercise of the powers conferred by section 20(1)(c) of the Parties Act,2011, the Registar of Political Parties gives notice of the Ford Kenya Party intends to change its party officials,” Nderitu said.

The notice dated June 8 also indicated the replacement of National Organizing Secretary Chris Mandu Mandu with Josephine Maungu.

“Any person with written submissions concerning the intended change by the politicakl party, shall within seven days from the date herein, deposit them with the Registrar of Political Parties,” she said.

It all started with a meeting convened by Wamunyinyi last week, in which he was endorsed by party members, who accused Wetangula of failing to steer the party.

But the changes were immediately dismissed by Wetangula who called it a coup.

Wetangula dismissed the FORD Kenya meeting held by the party’s National Executive Committee to remove him from the party leadership, saying he can only be removed by party elections.

“We condemn any idlers who are staging parochial coups in the party when the country is facing COVID-19 challenges, floods and locust invasion,” he said.

The Party’s NEC led by Secretary-General Eseli Simiyu said the decision to remove Wetangula was informed by gross misconduct which saw the party lose its ideals.