Raila lauds front-line health workers in battle to contain COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 1 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has commended healthcare workers who have played a critical role in efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In Madaraka Day message on Monday, Odinga challenged Kenyans to follow stern measures such as maintaining high standard of hygiene, enhancing social distancing and staying at home.

“In this war, on this unique Madaraka Day, you, the health workers, dedicated civil servants and the obedient citizens are our heroes. You have done well for have fought a good fight, you have shown the rest of the world that what other nations can do, Kenyans can do better,” Odinga said.

He asserted that the country can only flatten the COVID-19 infection curve if Kenyans take personal responsibility to support government initiatives to contain the spread.

The former Prime Minister faulted individuals he said had continued to disregard government advice to avoid assembling in large gatherings.

In his plea, Odinga noted that by failing to protect themselves, such individuals were doing a great disservice not only to the country but their beloved families.

“Every struggle requires sacrifices if we are to win. Freedom fighter underwent torture and arrests to make Madaraka Day possible. If our parents resulted to excuses, chose the easy life and lamented rather than fight, Madaraka Day would not have come when it did. Today, more than ever before we need to embrace the sacrifice our parents.”

On this day, under this unique circumstances, let us reflect on patriotism, sacrifice, personal responsibility, the dignity of our people and respect for our Nation as the goals in our battle against a disease that is determined to colonise us and turn our lives upside down, oronavirus,” the former PM proclaimed.

Odinga who is also the African Union High Representative for infrastructure Development also noted that it is only through coordinated efforts the country and the continent could emerge as self-reliant after the pandemic.

“These ideals are going to crucial not only for Covid-19 but for reconstruction and rebuilding of our nation. We know that most Kenyans have been adversely been affected with loss of jobs, homes have been washed away through the floods, locusts have invaded parts of the country, we are going through a triple tragedy. But we also know that Kenyans resilience and mood to fight, will eventually triumph so that we can rise again as a Nation,” he noted.