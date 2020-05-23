Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta/PSCU/FILE

Corona Virus

President Kenyatta unveils Sh53.7bn to revive econony after COVID-19 effects

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta has unveiled a massive stimulus programme to jump-start the country’s economy by pumping Sh53.7 billion into various sectors.

He said the move is aimed at mitigating the effects of COVID-19 which has slowed the economy since March, rendering thousands jobless after many business were closed down.

The program focuses on key sectors among them infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and tourism.

Other sectors that will benefit from the 8-point stimulus programme include the SMEs sub-sector, environment and manufacturing.

“To combat the effects of this downturn, my administration has had to take additional measures. Today I am happy to announce the rolling out of my 8-point stimulus programme amounting to some Sh53.7 billion. The injection of this money into the economy will stimulate growth and cushion families and companies as together we navigate our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kenyatta said.

In an address to the nation from State House on Saturday, the president said he is keen to see the revival of the tourism industry and has set aside Sh2 billion to support renovation of facilities and the restructuring of business operations in the tourism industry.

Hotels in tourism destinations across the country remain closed since March when the country confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases had reached 1,192 Saturday, with the confirmation of 31 new infections.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During the presidential address, Kenyatta also revealed that the government is spending Sh250 million every week to support the vulnerable groups in the country who have been worst hit by the impact of coronavirus.

The Head of State said the government opted to use the cash transfer program as opposed to the traditional form of relief of providing physical foodstuffs.

A further Sh1 billion has also been set aside for flood control measures after devastating effects caused by heavy rains across the country.

“And to mitigate the impact of deforestation and climate change, and to enhance the provision of water facilities, my administration will rehabilitate wells, water pans and underground tanks in the Arid and Semi-Arid areas,” he said, setting aside Sh 850 million.

The government also intends to engage 5,500 community scouts under the Kenya Wildlife Service at a cost of Sh1 billion.

Additionally, he said, support will be made available to approximately 160 community conservancies at a cost of Sh1 billion.

There is also Sh3 billion set aside for the supply of farm inputs through e-vouchers, targeting 200,000 small scale farmers, with a further, Sh 1.5 billion allocated to the flower and horticultural producers to access international markets.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

COVID-19: 2 carpenters quarantined in Nyeri after sneaking from Nairobi

NYERI, Kenya, May 23 – Residents in Nyeri’s Karatina town are on high alert after it emerged two carpenters who sneaked in from Nairobi,...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Former Kenya Rugby 7s speedster Allan Makaka dead in road accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Former Kenya Rugby Sevens player Allan Makaka is dead. Makaka, who worked at Royal Media Services’ as the Business...

3 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Hong Kong is an inalienable part of China’s territory

On May 22, the 3rd session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) of China convenes. Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) national security...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Oratory display as Kindiki is placed on the chopping board

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- A historic event on Friday gave the country an opportunity to witness an oratory display, as Senators debated the motion...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Kindiki ousted as Deputy Speaker after no confidence motion by Jubilee Party

NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 – Tharaka Nithi Senator Abraham Kithure Kindiki is the latest casualty in the ongoing purge of disloyal members in the...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Transit cargo destined for Uganda, Rwanda and S.Sudan to be transported by SGR

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- Transit cargo destined for Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan will be transported by Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to Naivasha then...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Wiper Party endorses Kalonzo decision to work with Jubilee and KANU

NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 – Wiper Democratic Movement’s National Executive Council, the party’s top decision-making organ, has endorsed Kalonzo Musyoka’s decision to work with...

20 hours ago

Capital Health

11,000 health workers trained to handle coronavirus pandemic in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- More than 11,000 health care workers have been trained on how to battle coronavirus pandemic in the country. Health Cabinet...

20 hours ago