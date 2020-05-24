KCCB commends government response to COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has commended government response to coronavirus pandemic, even as the number of registered COVID-19 cases in the country crossed the 1,000 mark.

Led by Bishop Dominic Kimengich of Eldoret Diocese, the Bishops also lauded elected leaders and individuals supporting vulnerable communities with relief food.

“We are grateful to Kenyans that continue to support the most vulnerable by contribution towards their basic needs , the health care workers at all levels also continue to make us proud may God bless you all,” he said.

The bishops’ conference urged asked Kenyans to continue adhering to guidelines issued by the health ministry so as to win the war against the pandemic.

“We all need to join hands and fight this pandemic by adhering to all guidelines that the Ministry of Health has put into place, we always should be our brothers’ keeper,” he stated.

The Bishops however warned politicians against engaging in divisive succession politics, but instead asked them to focus on the fight against COVID-19, the locust invasion and the welfare of citizens during tough economic times occasioned by declined economic activity.

“This is not the time for divisive politics, our leaders should unite to fight the common enemy which is coronavirus,” Rt Kimengich said.