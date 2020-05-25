DP’s office says Ruto-funded food aid fit for consumption, accuses foes of mudslinging

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Deputy President William Ruto’s office has refuted claims linking a contaminated relief food consignment distributed in Kiambu’s Kikuyu constituency on Sunday to the William Ruto Foundation.

Ruto’s press aide, David Mugonyi, in a statement to newsrooms Monday said all relief food programs funded by the foundation were distributed through clearly laid out channels comprising of local and religious leaders.

He stated the mechanism put in place for relief food distribution can be easily tracked and traced.

“The Foundation only delivers relief packages through formal and known networks such as churches, Mosques and with participation of local leaders to ensure track and trace mechanism,” he stated.

Mugonyi noted that similar food distribution initiatives in parts of Nairobi have gone on for months now without any incident.

The Deputy President’s aide termed the distribution of the contaminated food said to have affected several residents in Kikuyu constituency as political thuggery and actions which are revolting, despicable, callous and cruel linking an ugly political jostling to a scheme to discredit Ruto.

“It is clear that those behind the distribution of contaminated food are engaging in political thuggery for other reasons. It is revolting, despicable, callous and cruel to play with the health and lives of innocent human beings to score political points,” he stated.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah also issued a statement on his social media pages distancing himself from the distribution which he linked to the onslaught against the Deputy President.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“All our interventions are done through your Known church leaders and from an identified list of beneficiaries identified by religious and Community leaders,” he said in his warning locals against receiving relief food outside laid down structures.

The distribution of the contaminated food on Sunday came days after Ichung’wah accompanied DP Ruto in distributing food supplies in his Kikuyu Constituency.

The food distributed on Sunday was in packages resembling the relief distributed by the two leaders last week.