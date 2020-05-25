Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The distribution of the contaminated food on Sunday came days after Ichung'wah accompanied DP Ruto in distributing food supplies in his Kikuyu Constituency/DPPS

County News

DP’s office says Ruto-funded food aid fit for consumption, accuses foes of mudslinging

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Deputy President William Ruto’s office has refuted claims linking a contaminated relief food consignment distributed in Kiambu’s Kikuyu constituency on Sunday to the William Ruto Foundation.

Ruto’s press aide, David Mugonyi, in a statement to newsrooms Monday said all relief food programs funded by the foundation were distributed through clearly laid out channels comprising of local and religious leaders.

He stated the mechanism put in place for relief food distribution can be easily tracked and traced.

“The Foundation only delivers relief packages through formal and known networks such as churches, Mosques and with participation of local leaders to ensure track and trace mechanism,” he stated.

Mugonyi noted that similar food distribution initiatives in parts of Nairobi have gone on for months now without any incident.

The Deputy President’s aide termed the distribution of the contaminated food said to have affected several residents in Kikuyu constituency as political thuggery and actions which are revolting, despicable, callous and cruel linking an ugly political jostling to a scheme to discredit Ruto.

“It is clear that those behind the distribution of contaminated food are engaging in political thuggery for other reasons. It is revolting, despicable, callous and cruel to play with the health and lives of innocent human beings to score political points,” he stated.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah also issued a statement on his social media pages distancing himself from the distribution which he linked to the onslaught against the Deputy President.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“All our interventions are done through your Known church leaders and from an identified list of beneficiaries identified by religious and Community leaders,” he said in his warning locals against receiving relief food outside laid down structures.

The distribution of the contaminated food on Sunday came days after Ichung’wah accompanied DP Ruto in distributing food supplies in his Kikuyu Constituency.

The food distributed on Sunday was in packages resembling the relief distributed by the two leaders last week.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Focus on China

Hong Kong police embrace China’s security law plan

Hong Kong, May 25 – Hong Kong’s security chief on Monday welcomed China’s plans to impose a national security law on the financial hub,...

52 mins ago

Capital Health

Unease in Greece as restaurants, cafes reopen

Athens, Greece, May 25 – Restaurants and cafes across Greece opened ahead of schedule Monday as the country prepared to launch a shortened tourism...

58 mins ago

Corona Virus

Parks packed, terraces open as Madrid and Barcelona celebrate easing

Madrid, Spain, May 25 – Hundreds of Madrid residents flooded to the city’s parks as lockdown measures were finally eased in the Spanish capital...

1 hour ago

Headlines

National Assembly disowns purported Order Paper on DP Ruto impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – The National Assembly has dismissed as fake an Order Paper doing the rounds online purportedly listing a Special Motion on...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Thailand enters global race for vaccine with trials on monkeys

Saraburi, Thailand, May 25 – Thailand is conducting tests on macaque monkeys as it races to produce a cheaper, alternative coronavirus vaccine it hopes...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Muslims mark Eid ul Fitr amid virus containment restrictions

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Muslims across Nairobi visited shopping malls to buy food items and gifts in year’s Eid ul Fitr celebrations amid restrictive COVID-19...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Qatar virus tracing app stirs rare privacy backlash

Doha, Qatar, May 25 – Privacy concerns over Qatar’s coronavirus contact tracing app, a tool that is mandatory on pain of prison, have prompted...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 screening: Truckers decry prolonged delays at the Kenya-Uganda border

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Truck drivers stuck along Bungoma-Malaba highway in the Kenya-Uganda border are decrying frustration by the Ugandan authorities over a lengthy waiting period at the...

5 hours ago