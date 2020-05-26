Connect with us

The party's candidate Agathon Rwasa trailed far behind the ruling party candidate with only 24.19 percent/AFP

Africa

Burundi opposition to contest election loss, denounces ‘farce’

Published

Bujumbura, Burundi, May 26 – Burundi’s main opposition party on Monday denounced the country’s electoral process as a “farce”, and vowed to contest the victory of ruling party candidate Evariste Ndayishimiye in court.

“The CNL continues to contest these results which came about through massive fraud, because the election took place in conditions that remove all credibility,” Therence Manirambona, spokesman for the National Freedom Council (CNL), told AFP.

He said the party was putting together a legal complaint and “will follow the law and tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will submit it so that the court can take a decision on the massive fraud that marked this electoral farce.”

The party’s candidate Agathon Rwasa trailed far behind the ruling party candidate with only 24.19 percent.

“The constitutional court must know it is time to read the law, to respect the will of the people and not to hide behind one camp,” Manirombana said.

He said that according to the CNL’s data, they should have won the poll with around 57 percent.

