Sonko rejects Money Bill appropriating Sh15bn to Metropolitan Authority

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 16 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has rejected the Nairobi County Supplementary Appropriation Bill which seeks to allocate more than Sh15 billion to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) for county functions which were transferred to the national government last month.

In a memorandum to the County Assembly, the Governor said he referred the matter back because the Bill in its current state contradicts provisions of the Public Finance Management Act and County Governments Act.

“Pursuant to County Governments Act (No. 17 of 2017), I do hereby refuse to assent to the Nairobi City County Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2020. I refer the Bill back to Nairobi County Assembly for consideration in line with Section 24 (3) and (5) the Act,” he stated.

The decision by Sonko to decline the transfer the funds to the agency led by Major General Mohamed Badi is the latest in an escalating push and pull between the City Hall and NMS.

The Governor recently opposed the redeployment of 6000 county workers to NMS.

Sonko claims the amendments by the Assembly were done without the input of the County’s Finance Executive contrary to provisions of Section 131 (2) of the Public Finance Management Act and Section 21(3) of the County Governments Act.

In a letter to Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi, the Governor also claimed that the Supplementary Bill submitted for his assent had approved funds that were never meant for the transferred functions.

He said the proposed allocations were contrary to the deed of transfer he signed on February 26.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sonko said the monies being demanded were never allocated to functions which were transferred to NMS.

“A blanket transfer of all the support functions to NMS deny the remaining functions the same ancillary services they require to deliver on their constitutional mandate,” he said.

The monies were allocated by Nairobi County Assembly on April 2 for the delivery of services falling under the newly created office.

County ward representatives also agreed that some of the activities related to legal services, procurement, audit, inspectorate, sub county administration, ICT, public finance management and human resources be part of ancillary services transferred to the NMS.

Separately on Tuesday, Senators rejected the retention of some Sh15.9 billion in the equitable share earmarked for Nairobi City in the national government for expenditure by NMS.

The National Assembly had reserved the entire amount for the implementation of the four functions transferred to the national government.