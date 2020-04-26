Kenya’s COVID-19 recovery cases at 106

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – Kenya’s coronavirus recoveries has surpassed the 100 mark after 8 more patients were discharged, raising the total number out of hospital so far to 106.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the high rate of recoveries in the country was indicative of the commitment by health care workers..

“From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank our medical and health workers for the role they have played in this fight. They remain our frontline soldiers without whom fighting this war would extremely be difficult, if not impossible,” he told a news conference where he announced 12 new positive cases, raising the total number of infections to 355.

828 people had recovered from the virus globally by April 26, 2020.

While emphasizing that the input of the health care workers alone could not guarantee assured success, Aman reminded Kenyans to continue observing the regulations provided by the government aimed at breaking the cycle of infections in the country.

“Even as we celebrate these achievements, we cannot afford to become complacent and lower our guards. We must stay focused and maintain the course,” he said.

He challenged Governors not to relent in the war against the virus that has since found its way to remote villages and slums.

He particularly cited the need for the county bosses to enhance communication on the need for proper nutrition, an element that has been cited by the Ministry of Health as a key factor in defeating the virus that had killed 204,000 people globally by April 26.

“These guidelines give recommendations of the foods we should consume to remain healthy, and therefore, I urge the County Governments to make use of the guidelines to disseminate the information to the communities,” he said.

During the news briefing, Kenyans were also reminded to always wear face masks properly as required, with emphasis given to covering the nose and mouth.

Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti observed that a majority of Kenyans were wearing the face masks wrongly.

“Face masks’ purpose is to prevent the entry of the virus or the exit of the virus if one is infected. Face masks should be worn appropriately so that it does the function it is meant for,” he said.