Dandora, Eastleigh among new virus hotspots as Nairobi registers 11 new cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Nairobi County on Friday registered 11 additional coronavirus cases, out of the 16 cases spread out across various estates and informal settlements.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the eleven cases are distributed in Dandora with 5 and others in Eastleigh, City Park and Pipeline.

The other five cases were recorded in Mombasa which registered twelve cases on Thursday, marking the high single-day increase in the number of infections in the coastal city.

In Mombasa the 5 cases were spread across Kiembeni (1), Senti Kumi (1), Stadium (1) City Nuru (1) and Mlaluni (1).

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has already urged the national government to declare a total lock down in the coast so as to contain the spread of the virus.

By April 24, Kenya had recorded 336 confirmed coronavirus cases, with a death toll 14 while the total number of recoveries now stands at 96.

The Ministry of Health said 887 traced contacts were being monitored across the country.