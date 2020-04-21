Connect with us

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru. /CFM-FILE.

Capital Health

CS Mucheru appoints ICT COVID-19 Advisory Committee

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21- ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has appointed a 15-member COVID-19 Advisory Committee to among other things to implement a framework for identifying, supporting and scaling local ICT solutions during the pandemic.

The committee will be led by Communications Authority acting Director-General Mercy Wanjau and Peter Njonjo who was named Vice-Chairperson.

The appointment is contained in the latest Gazette Notice, which states that they are required to establish an enabling environment to stimulate economic development through the sector and ways to increase digital employment by supporting enterprises, workers and investments as well as skills development.

In regard to fighting the coronavirus menace, the committee is expected to support National and County response committees, on matters that may require ICT intervention

They will also, “examine the effects and impact of COVID-19 on the lives and socio-economic activities of Kenyans and advice on key ICT initiatives to respond to the pandemic, in order to mitigate the effects of pandemics on individual livelihoods, communities, and the economy.”

The focus, the CS said, will scale local innovations and products, create jobs and enhance consumer protection.  

Kenya had recorded 296 infections and 14 deaths by April 14.

