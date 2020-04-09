COVID-19: 5 new cases reported raising total to 184, 4 patients discharged

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 9 – The total number of coronavirus infections in the country rose to 184 after five additional cases were reported Thursday.

One more death was also been reported raising the death toll to 7.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the deceased died of other complications after being taken to a hospital in Mombasa and was confirmed positive during a postmortem.

“The person had passed on before, he died quickly after going to hospital.Upon death, during the postmortem, is when they realized the person was positive,” he said during the media briefing on COVID-19.

Kagwe said four people have been discharged raising total recoveries to 12.

The Health CS said the new infections were discovered following an analysis of 308 samples within 24 hours.

“Out of the new cases, 3 are Kenyans and 2 foreigners. 3 had traveled from Tanzania, UK and the UAE,” Kagwe said.

The new patients are between ages 39-77, three being male and 2 female. 3 of the new cases were discovered in Nairobi and 2 in Mombasa.

“Only one of these cases came from with mandatory quarantine facility while four were picked by our surveillance team from contact traces,” Kagwe said.

Of the 184 confirmed cases so far, majority (119) are aged between 30 and 59 with the least cases (3) reported among those aged 15 years and below.

Forty-nine of those who have contacted the virus so far are aged between 15 and 29 while 13 of the patients are above 60 years old.

107 of coronavirus patients are male while 77 are female

Kagwe said 1,448 traced contacts had been cleared with 598 others being monitored out of 2,046 contacts reviewed.

Kagwe, however, acknowledged Kenyans’ participation in the government’s interventions put in place to fight of the disease.

“We are noticing people obeying curfew, wearing masks, practicing social distance, people are getting aware. We must not lose sight of how well citizens are supporting this measures,” he said.