Capital News
The official number of deaths linked to the coronavirus around the world, as of April 9 at 1100 GMT

Capital Health

Always assume everyone is COVID-19 positive: Kagwe

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The Ministry of Health has urged Kenyans to take extra precautions by adhering to government regulations of social distancing in order to protect themselves from contracting coronavirus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said everyone, including small-scale traders operating in the open-air markets should always assume that everyone has contracted the virus.

“Just assume that everybody is positive,” the CS told a news conference Thursday.

Kagwe further told Kenyans to be each one’s keeper even as the traders are asked to maintain thorough hygiene when dealing with their clients.

Five more positive cases were confirmed in the country Thursday, raising the total to 184.

“I want to urge Kenyans to take care of themselves and look out for each other as well because this virus is transmitted from one person to another,” the CS added.

The government has issued a directive on salons, barbershops, vegetable vendors and the Jua kali sector to always put on masks and ensure their clients have done the same as a protective measure.

Kenya has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew nationwide, with travel restrictions to and from counties of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale which were classified as high risk areas.

