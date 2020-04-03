Connect with us

3 preachers file petition seeking resumption of congregational worship

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Three church leaders are in court seeking to allow Churches resume worship.

The three – Don Mutugi, Joan Miriti and Alex Gichunge – however want the same to be done in line with health ministry guidelines and directives to curb spread of coronavirus.

“The application seeks church congregation whilst adhering to the directives issued,” they stated.

Under a certificate of urgency through lawyer John Swaka, the petitioners argued as the pandemic continues to affect more Kenyans the urge to fellowship and seek God for comfort only increases.

“The church not only provides comfort, salvation and repentance but also peace of mind to the dying and the sick.”

“The church is also a source of refuge for the poor in the Country who government initiatives do not reach,” the trio stated.

Should the court decline the petition, the men of God said alternative forms of worship such as broadcasting of services on specific days to their faithful congregants should be allowed.

This, they said should be done without victimization and harassment of broadcasting crew, congregants, church elders and leaders .

They faulted Heath CS Mutahi Kagwe for assuming that tithes and offerings are the sole reason preachers were keen on the resumption of church worship.

“This was a blanket condemnation to support Church closure yet its role in such times is to give hope amid the crisis that faces the globe.”

The clergy men criticized the directive pointing out that whilst it was meant to stop all public gatherings, public transport, public markets shopping malls, other high risk places have remained open for members of the public except the Church.

