2 Kenyans succumb to COVID-19 in the UK as death toll at home hits 12

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 18 – Two Kenyans have died in the United Kingdom after contracting coronavirus.

Kenya’s Ambassador to the UK, Manoah Esipisu, confirmed the two deaths on Saturday.

Esipisu sent his condolences to the families of the deceased saying Kenyan Mission in United Kingdom is ready to offer information and consular support to those who need it.

As at Saturday the UK had recorded 108,692 COVID-19 infections with a total of 14,576 deaths.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families,” Esipisu stated in a condolence message tweeted through his official twitter handle. 1. Reached out to Kenyan community and student reps in the UK to discuss their welfare as they grapple with the impact of COVID-19. We are working with communities to support those in distress; and working with business to keep wheels of trade open @AmbMKamau @WaiJk pic.twitter.com/ccYk957Fsx— Manoah Esipisu MBS (@MEsipisu) April 17, 2020 3. @KenyaMissionUK stands ready to offer information and Consular support to those who need it. Please reach us via our website https://t.co/Yl3aUz3haV, email at [email protected] and emergency duty officer +44 7423 840 893 @AmbMKamau @WaiJk— Manoah Esipisu MBS (@MEsipisu) April 17, 2020

The global pandemic has claimed 154,726 lives and infected 2,261,397 others globally.

However, 579,187 have recovered.