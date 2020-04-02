Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Amb. Manoah Esipisu/FILE

Capital Health

2 Kenyans succumb to COVID-19 in the UK as death toll at home hits 12

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 18 – Two Kenyans have died  in the United Kingdom after contracting coronavirus.

Kenya’s Ambassador to the UK, Manoah Esipisu, confirmed the two deaths on Saturday.

Esipisu sent his condolences to the families of the deceased saying Kenyan Mission in United Kingdom is  ready to offer information and consular support to those who need it.

As at Saturday the UK had recorded 108,692 COVID-19 infections with a total of 14,576 deaths.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families,” Esipisu stated in a condolence message tweeted through his official twitter handle.

The global pandemic has claimed 154,726 lives and infected  2,261,397 others globally.

However, 579,187 have recovered.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011