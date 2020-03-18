Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Medical workers take a patient under intensive care into the newly-built Columbus temporary hospital in Rome

Capital Health

Search mounted for 80 people after contact with corona patient who fled Mbagathi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – A search has been mounted for 85 people who came into contact with a coronavirus patient who had escaped from Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi.

Deputy Director of Medical Services at the Ministry of Health Dr Patrick Amoth said the patient escaped from a quarantine facility, but was traced and taken back by security forces.

“There was a patient in Mbagathi apparently who left the facility and through security operators, in the country, we traced and brought her back and she tested positive, We are looking for 85 patients actively and will give updates on the contacts we are following,” he told a news conference in Nairobi Wednesday, when Kenya announced an additional three coronavirus cases, raising the number to 7. The woman who escaped was among the three.

The three new cases include a couple who arrived from Madrid, Spain, through Dubai on March 4.

The third case, he said, is of a Burundian citizen-who arrived from Dubai and was isolated upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) due to high body temperatures.

“He was picked up by our surveillance team with high temperature during routine screening at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

So far, 18 people are admitted to to the Mbagathi isolation centre, 7 others have been screened and are negative while “samples from the 11 remaining suspected cases are being processed in our two designated laboratories.”


Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Those being discharged, he said, will embark on self-quarantine at home.

He urged Kenyans returning from abroad to exercise caution saying they must self-quarantine.

“It is now clear that the threat that we are facing is from Kenyans or foreigners coming or who have visited overseas countries,” the CS said.

Those arriving in the country will henceforth be required to sign a legal form committing to self-quarantine.

“We will forcefully quarantine you for 14 days and later charge you,” he said.

He said Kenyan doctors on Wednesday had a video-conference with Chinese doctors in Wuhan- where the disease has been put to control.

Across the world, the virus has claimed more than 7,500, people with Europe being the new epicenter. Italy remains the worst hit due to high fatalities and positive cases.



Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

4 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

1 week ago

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

5 days ago

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020