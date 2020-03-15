Kenya closes schools after recording 3 virus cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15- Kenya has suspended learning in all institutions of learning after confirming the third case of coronavirus.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe announced that two people who had sat next to the first patient on the airplane as she traveled back from the United States via London had tested positive.

“As a result of this we are going to implement the following measures: Only Kenyan citizens and foreigners with valid resident permits will be allowed to come into the country provided they proceed on self-quarantine or in a government quarantine facility,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said at a news conference late Sunday.

All day primary and secondary schools will be closed from Monday, while learners in boarding schools are expected home on Wednesday. Universities must also close by Friday.

Kenyatta said this would come into effect in the next 48 hours and would remain in place for 14 days.

Every foreigner who has entered the country in the past 14 days has been ordered to self-quarantine.

All companies have been urged to allow employees to work from home.

Kenyatta also said citizens should avoid congregating in places of worship and shopping malls.

“I want to assure you that my administration is at the forefront of managing this pandemic,” he said.

After being relatively spared from the global pandemic which has killed over 4000 and infected over 159,000, Africa now has 25 countries reporting cases.

“Where possible, government offices, businesses, and companies are encouraged to allow employees to work from home, with the exception of employees working in critical or essential services,” the President said.

To avoid the risk of transmission through physical handling of money, the President said, “We encourage the use of cashless transactions such as mobile money and credit cards. We appeal to mobile operators and banks to take into consideration the situation and reduce the cost of transactions during this period.”