Joho bans night clubs for one month over Covid-19 threat

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 15- Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho on Saturday banned all night clubs from operating for the next 30 days in the wake of the coronavirus case in the country.

However, bars and restaurants will operate until 11 pm, but will not be allowed to play loud music and dancing.

In a press conference in his office, Joho said these are some of the measures reached by the Mombasa County Emergency Response Committee on Covid-19.

“We have agreed that all night clubs and discos will be closed immediately for the next 30 days. Bars and restaurant to operate until 11 pm, they should minimize music and dancing,” the Governor said.

The committee, which is co-chaired by Joho and Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo, met for over three hours.

According to the Committee, the Likoni ferry crossing, the Standard Gauge Railway terminal are areas of concern.

He said the County Inspectorate team, National Youth Service (NYS) and other security agencies will man the ferry crossing where handwashing provisions at both sides will be made available.

Passengers at the SGR terminal will also be provided with sanitizers.

“In slums and markets, we will have aggressive hand-washing campaigns,” he said.

The committee also restricted visits to the sick in the hospital to immediate family members per patient.