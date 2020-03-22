Aukot proposes pay cuts for President, senior officials in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 22 – Thirdway party leader Ekuru Aukot has proposed pay cuts for the President, his deputy, Cabinet Secretaries, Governors among other top civil servants in order to reduce wage bills in the wake of COVID-19 which is already taking a toll on the economy.

In a letter addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Aukot said funds from the pay cuts should be redirected to cushion low-income earners who are worst hit by the virus effects.

He is also fronting the creation of a pool fund where Kenyans can take mobile-based loans at lower interest rates.

As part of his recommendations, Aukot also wants the Government to minimise borrowing from local financial markets to force banks to lend to the business community at affordable rates to cushion the economy.

“We urge your administration to immediately avail funds to the National Oil Corporation and order that they buy substantial oil while taking advantage of the collapsed global oil prices to cushion Kenyans from the current cost of living, high pump prices in Kenya and also reduce forex demand pressure for the remaining part of the year,” part of his proposal read.

The Thirdway party leader also wants the Government to acquire a temporal unlimited National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) cover specifically for corona virus-related treatment bills.

“Ensure there are adequate staple food reserves, water soap and set aside funds to subsidize food prices in the event this crisis happens,” he said.

So far, Kenya has confirmed 15 cases of the COVID-19 virus and the government is seeking to trace more than 500 people who were in contact with them.