Ngilu, Mutua, Kibwana announce people’s movement to fight poverty

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jan 13 – Governors of Machakos, Kitui and Makueni on Sunday announced the formation of the People’s Empowerment Movement whose main agenda is to fight poverty, generate wealth and provide cohesion in the Ukambani region and the entire nation.

Alfred Mutua of Machakos, Kivutha Kibwana of Makueni and Charity Ngilu of Kitui held a day-long strategy meeting to define the development agenda for their citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our people have suffered for a long time due to poor leadership,” said Ngilu. “We have to provide leadership that changes the lives of our mothers, youth and men.”

Governor Kibwana added that the people of Ukambani will need to be mobilized for national issues such as the forthcoming census, Big Four Agenda programs and referendums.

“We have to change our past of poverty of leadership,” he said.

As part of their working together, the three Governors hope to reverse apathy that has crept in the region.

“Our Meeting focuses on strategies of moving our people from poverty to prosperity,” added Mutua. “We need to move our people from hopelessness to hope as we galvanize our shared resources.”

Mutua added that it is vital that there is clarity in the Kamba community’s linkages with national and international networks.

The three vowed to stick together and would not respond to those insulting them. Instead, they will grow each others’ economies by trading and buying goods from each other.

“In 10 or 20 years time we do not want to be blamed for being sycophants and doing nothing,” Mutua said. “The time for change is here for the sake of our people.”

They announced that in early February they will unveil the agenda and programs for the People’s Empowerment Movement that, according to Kibwana “will transform lives in a way never seen before.”

“We will continue working together for our people,” Ngilu said. “We are committed and nothing will separate us because we have a clear development agenda for our people.”