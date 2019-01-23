Court restitutes seized land to 93-year-old granny

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – A 93-year-old granny Njeri Kiriba has triumphed against a company that had allegedly colluded with her children and a third party to sell her two plots in Githurai, Nairobi.

The granny who put a spirited fight against selling of her parcels of land without her consent at only Sh2 million has obtained orders blocking a private firm from harassing her and trespassing on the suit land.

Environment and Land Division judge, Kossy Bor, on Tuesday directed the firm to execute the transfer documents that will facilitate her registration as the proprietor of the plots.

“The court believes that the plaintiff has proved on a balance of probabilities that she bought the plots from the defendant company until she was attacked and forced to move from the suit land.”

It was Njeri’s argument that the defendant firm destroyed some of her ownership documents in 1983 after she had finished paying for the plots.

The firm which was a no show during the proceedings will not only do so but also pay costs of suit.

The court heard she reported the matter to various government authorities who were unable to resolve the matter due to lack of cooperation on the part of the defendant company.

Njeri testified that Mary Muthoni who now claims to be current owner of the disputed suit land gave her notice to vacate.

She claims to have received threats to her life as a result of the land adding that at one point her house was set ablaze while she was inside.

Justice Bor further heard she was once strangled by thugs while still living there and believes it was caused by the land dispute.

At the time of going to the press, the Deputy Registrar was working on the necessary documents to execute the judgment.