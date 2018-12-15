Turkey won’t ‘give up’ on Khashoggi murder probe: minister

Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Shares
Khashoggi, a Saudi contributor to the Washington Post, was killed shortly after entering the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2 © AFP/File / MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH

Doha, Qatar, Dec 15 – Turkey’s foreign minister said Saturday his country would “not give up” on finding out the truth about the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

“We haven’t received any new information or outcome of the investigation from the Saudi side,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said on the sidelines of a conference in Turkish ally Qatar.

“Turkey will not give up on this, we will go to the end.”

Related Content

Turkey seeks arrest of Saudi crown prince aides over Khashoggi
Khashoggi killing: Erdogan accuses ‘highest levels’ of Saudi govt
Riyadh sent experts to cover up Khashoggi murder: Turkey

Earlier this month, the minister said Turkey was in talks over a possible United Nations investigation into the October 2 murder, which has provoked global outrage.

The 59-year-old Khashoggi, a palace insider turned critic of the Saudi regime, was strangled and his body cut into pieces by a 15-strong Saudi hit squad, according to Turkish officials.

The US Senate gave its unopposed backing on Thursday to a resolution holding the kingdom’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, responsible for the murder after the Central Intelligence Agency reportedly concluded he gave the orders.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the killing was ordered at the highest levels of the Saudi government, although he has repeatedly absolved the ageing King Salman.

Popular
Kenyan pilots to halt Juba flights to force release of captured colleagues
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Raila slams foreign envoys ‘for meddling in Kenya politics’
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Foreign envoys fault NASA use of extra-constitutional means to challenge State
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
Lawyers to boycott courts over disobedience by State officers
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Rights advocate Ndubi found inebriated near State House, claims drugged
Posted on by SIMON NDONGA
Recent
Anger grows in Italy as bridge toll hits 39
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Hundreds rally in Moscow to demand release of ‘extremist’ teens
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
UK’s Theresa May to visit Kenya on Aug 30
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
US blacklists Russian, Chinese companies for breaking North Korea embargo
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Genoa bridge collapse: what we know
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE