Mutua says 1.3mn targetted for UHC in Machakos

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Sep 10 – Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has said at least 1.3 million residents of the county will benefit from the Universal Health Care (UHC) program.

Mutua said the program will be launched in November in consultations with the National Government and the World Bank.

He said the UHC program will ensure the county will have accessible, affordable and quality health care.

“Machakos residents will benefit from free health services and they will not pay anything while seeking treatment,” said Mutua.

He said his government had already invested in buying ambulances which have helped ferry patients to hospitals across the county.

Mutua revealed that 252,000 patients in Machakos had benefited from the 70 ambulances procured by the County Government.

“That’s why the UHC program is a dream come true in terms of health improvement,” said Mutua.

He said the ambulances had assisted expectant mothers and accident victims.

Mutua said the installation of advanced medical equipment including dialysis machines, digital x-rays and mammogram at the Machakos Level 5 Hospital and the Kangundo Level 4 facility had also helped in providing quality health care to county residents and the surrounding areas.

Mutua was speaking during a stakeholders meeting in his office on the Universal Healthcare Care roll out program where the county has been selected along Kisumu, Nyeri and Isiolo.

UHC is one of the Big Four agenda pillars spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The stakeholders meeting was also attended by Deputy Governor Francis Maliti, MPs Charles Kilonzo (Yatta) Fabian Kyule (Kangundo), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala) and women representative Kamene Kasimbi and Members of the County Assembly.

Mutua said the Sh1 billion expected from the World Bank in the pilot project would supplement the great strides made by the County Government in healthcare expansion.

Under the program, the county will embark on bio metric registering of all households from level 2 to 5 hospitals and other government offices like sub county administration and chiefs.

“For future sustainability, community health volunteers will also register people at the house hold levels,” County Minister for health and emergency services,” Ruth Mutie said.

In line with extending free quality services to all residents, the county has proposed the upgrading of Mutituni, Masinga, Ndithini, Kimiti and Athi River health centres to level 4, while 40 dispensaries are being upgraded to advanced health centres (level 3).