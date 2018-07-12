12 rushed to hospital after fire at Highway Secondary School

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22 – Twelve casualities have been rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital following a fire incident in one of the dormitory at the Highway Secondary School in Nairobi’s South B.

The fire whose cause still remains unknown was contained by a Kenya Red Cross response team which rushed to the scene after the inferno was reported on Sunday morning.

Parents who visited the school were however denied access as the school administration remained unavailable for a comment on the matter.

“We’d have loved to know. If only the administration could tell us that they’ve resolved the issue and our children were fine, we’d be okay. Keeping us in the dark is not right,” Chris Nzioka, one of the parents who visited the school told reporters.

Another parent, Felix Anzra said guardians could not ascertain how many students had been affected by the fire since the administration had declined to provide them with the information.

“We don’t know how many casualties are there. We have only seen ambulances emerging from the school. The gate is locked and I don’t know if my son is among those affected,” he said.

The parents said it was time schools across the country install surveillance cameras to arrest rampant cases of arsons.

According to Nzioka, the upsurge in arson incidents was a clear indication that indiscipline students were determined to cause havoc in schools.

“The school administration clearly knows the students who are trouble makers. Let’s deal with these students even if it means re-introducing corporal punishment,” he said.