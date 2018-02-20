Mathira MP revives family rivalry with Ephraim Maina

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has ‘resurrected’ rivalry with Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina who never shared a table with his late brother, Nderitu Gachagua.

The battle for supremacy started Monday during the burial of Esther Nyaruai at Mahiga in Othaya when Rigathi called on businessman Dan Wamahiu to address the mourners saying he is the “People’s Senator”.

Addressing the mourners, Wamahiu alleged that Maina has never been seen in public functions after he was elected, saying that he relocated to Nairobi and he has no agenda for Nyeri people.

Not contented with Rigathi’s conduct, Maina supporters staged demonstrations in Karatina town Tuesday demanding Rigathi to stop fighting Maina politically stating he was duly elected by the people of Nyeri.

Kibira Ngunjiri stated that they recognize Maina as the Nyeri Senator and condemned Rigathi’s remarks saying that Wamahiu is not the ‘Peoples Senator’ as purported by the Mathira MP.

In addition, he said that Nyeri people are not ready to follow in the footsteps of NASA principal Raila Odinga who took oath of office as the ‘People’s President” on January 30.

He also urged Rigathi to give Maina time to deliver on his agenda noting that the people of Nyeri are only interested in development but not political wars.

On her part, Wanjugu urged him “to stick to his lane” and specifically address the issue of insecurity in Karatina Town noting that a woman trader was murdered in broad daylight in Karatina and Rigathi is still mum on the issue.

They also alleged that Rigathi is a NASA mole in Jubilee, saying that he is following in the controversial steps of Raila Odinga instead of adhering to the call by President Uhuru Kenyatta who has urged leaders to avoid politics and focus on development.