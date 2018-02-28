8 Signs He’s going To Pop the Question Soon
You and your partner have been dating for a while now and it has reached that point where you feel there’s need to take your relationship to the next level… Show each other your...
The secret to a happy marriage for men is choosing a wife who is smarter and at least five years younger than you, say UK experts. These pairings are more likely to go the...
Before marriage, men are hunters; they pursue their woman and make her feel special. But many wives are concerned that after the wedding, men rarely put any effort in the marriage. The hunting stops...
Many men want a good wife yet they don’t set up the right conditions for a wife to be her best. These are some simple ways to make her the best Queen: 1. “Marry...
No matter how wealthy a husband is, the wife should also earn her own money. Whether through employment, or business. Whether she earns more money than him, she needs to earn her own money...
The following traits put off many married people: 1. “The Controlling spouse” This is the husband/wife who wants to dictate things. Everything has to be as they want. If you are this type, remember...
10. How you handle correction Do you get offended when you are faulted? Are you easy to correct? Do you admit when wrong? A lover looking to see if you are a suitable life-partner...
PAY ATTENTION: When assessing whether someone is suitable for marriage, pay attention to 6 things: 1. Someone’s ease to open up or determination to keep secrets from you. Someone who is close to you,...
1. Play with her breasts, don’t play with her heart. 2. Open up her heart, don’t open her old wounds. 3. Keep her secrets, don’t keep secrets from her. 4. Beat up her problems,...
1. She wants to bear the name of a man, who is a man of honor. Her becoming Mrs. should be to a man worthy 2. She wants to commit to a man who...