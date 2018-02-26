Are dry sheet masks worth the hype?
Perhaps aficionado would be a bit of a stretch when it comes to describing my affinity for masks but it’s safe to say that I’m very enthusiastic about slapping on a good old mask...
Long necks, large chins, flapping ears, crooked noses: welcome to Ugly Models, a London modelling agency of a different stripe, where imperfections are celebrated. Fashion Week opens in the British capital Friday, and among...
If you happen to love experimenting with makeup then it’s quite likely that Halloween is your favourite time of year. Eyebrows that were previously once defined now magically disappear; coloured body paints come out...
There’s nothing like a week on an island to leave you with a natural, sun kissed glow and tan. Here’s six beauty products that Sharon and Susan swear by any time they’re by the...
If there’s one piece of advice that’s been repeated countless times while on the quest for healthy, glowing skin, it’s that cleansing is one step you can’t leave out. Whether you’re into foaming creams,...
My mother always warned me about publically condemning an idea or person lest I ever have to swallow my words but the three beauty trends I’m about to share are just downright bizarre. So...
I’ve got to admit, I see the word “superfood” and my skin immediately starts to glow in anticipation of all the nutritional value its about to experience. As if I haven’t got enough already...
Pharrell Williams exfoliates like a ” narcissistic madman”. The 44-year-old singer has a simple yet thorough daily beauty regime, which seems him scrub his skin “like a monster” to remove the dead skin...
Let’s start with a simple pop quiz, shall we? The largest organ in the human body is _______. If your answer was the skin then I’m glad to know you were paying attention during...
Face masks are a great way to restore your skin and allow yourself an at-home pamper session at the same time! Whereas others swear by using masks daily (take the famous Korean 10-step skincare...