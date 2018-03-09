New KCC embarks on major modernisation programme

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – New KCC has embarked on a modernisation and upgrade of its processing facilities across the country.

The management said the modernisation programme is aimed at enhancing its filling and packaging capacity and ensure continues to deliver quality products to its customers using the latest state of the art technology.

New KCC has already rolled out the programme at its largest processing facility, Dandora Factory with the arrival of the new equipment this week currently being installed. The plant will more than double its processing capacities for its fermented milk products category (Mala & Yoghurt), whose demand in the market has continued to grow, while expanding and modernising the butter and fresh milk categories with an overall improvement of production efficiency at the facility.

It includes migrating from the HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) technology to the PET (Poly Ethylene Terephthalate) technology. The mala and yoghurt bottles with better barrier properties against oxygen and PET closures are designed to be leak proof even after several re-openings and closings.

The company commenced its modernisation programme at Eldoret Factory with the opening and commissioning of an ultra-modern UHT processing unit, following its closure in 1999, to boost the production of UHT and other long life products using state of the art equipment, for both the local and export markets.

“We are pleased to note that the exercise is complete and the factory is fully operational as envisioned with the installation of increased processing capacity, high speed fillers and slim carton foaming technology for the long life milk. This will ensure the business remains competitive in the local and export markets in both the plain and flavored long life milk categories,” a statement from KCC said.

It added that the modernisation has systematically and simultaneously been rolled out at other facilities in Nyahururu and Sotik, to be followed shortly by the other processing facilities in Kiganjo, Miritini and Kitale.

“Our investments in the industry are an indication of our continued confidence and commitment in serving our dairy farmers, who we firmly believe will reciprocate with an increase in the supply of raw milk to our facilities. “

Already, these investments, the statement said, are beginning to pay off as evidenced by the increase in milk payout to farmers which has risen to over Sh4.5 billion up from Sh2.5 billion in previous years; marking a 72 per cent growth. “In addition, our loyal customers continue to respond positively,” as evidenced by the growth of New KCC’s market share to 32 per cent, and growing every day.

“This comes as a boost to its basket as New KCC is leading in quality certification in milk processing in the region after its full certification in quality management systems and in food safety management systems of all its processing facilities,” the statement said.