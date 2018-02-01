Enterprise

KFC returns to UK supplier after chicken fiasco

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 9 - US fast-food chain KFC has re-employed its former delivery supplier in Britain after an embarrassing shortage of chicken forced the closure of hundreds of restaurants. KFC announced Thursday that Bidvest Logistics would

New KCC embarks on major modernisation programme

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – New KCC has embarked on a modernisation and upgrade of its processing facilities across the country. The management said the modernisation programme is aimed at enhancing its filling and packaging capacity and ensure continues

Russia eyes Zimbabwe’s diamonds and platinum

Harare, Zimbabwe, Mar 8 - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday met with Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa and discussed possible military co-operation as well as plans to boost economic ties.Lavrov, who is on a tour of Africa,

Amazon to quiet Alexa’s cackling

SAN FRANCISCO, United States, Mar 8 - Amazon on Wednesday promised to keep virtual assistant Alexa from spontaneously cackling, giving people eerie feelings about what the artificial intelligence might be plotting. Users of smart speakers with Alexa

Uber loss leapt in 2017 as final quarter showed hope

SAN FRANCISCO, United States, Feb 14 - Ride-share titan Uber on Tuesday revealed that its losses last year swelled despite signs in the final three months that it was stemming the red ink. Figures reported by The Information and confirmed by AFP showed

China looks to stamp out cryptocurrency trading

BEIJING, China, Feb 5 - China plans to stamp out all remaining cryptocurrency trading in the country by blocking access to overseas-based websites and removing related applications from app stores. The moves were outlined in a report Sunday by Financial

