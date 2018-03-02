Kenya expresses interest in hosting 12th World Chamber Congress

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – Kenya is bidding to host the 12th World Chamber Congress alongside other candidates that include Ethiopia, Oman, Iran, Jordan and Dubai.

The country will be sending a delegation that includes Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Kiprono Kittony, KNCCI CEO Angela Ndambuki and Bid Committee Chairman James Mureu to China in April to submit its bid.

KNCCI CEO Angela Ndambuki says hosting the event would provide an opportunity for the local business community to participate in transforming the future of business globally as they share the floor with some of the world’s most prominent leaders and brightest minds.

“This event presents a once in a lifetime networking opportunity for Kenyan investors to interact and form partnerships with other business leaders from around the world,” Ndambuki said.

According to KNCCI, the World Chamber Congress is a valuable and dynamic forum facilitating the exchange of real-world ideas and best practices on both chamber and business activities with the potential to bring thousands of attendees representing 14,000 chambers from over 100 countries to Nairobi.

Already the bid has received the endorsement of President Uhuru Kenyatta as well as the Council of Governors and is currently seeking backing from the private sector ahead of the physical presentation of the bid in April.

In his endorsement, the President said Kenya would be best suited based on its record of successfully hosted events including the a World Trade Organisation Ministerial gathering, UNCTAD 14 and TICAD VI among others.

“Nairobi also hosts the headquarters of many United Nations institutions and international companies. It would, therefore, be an ideal location not only for transacting the congress business but also offers an exciting one of a kind experience for the congress business,” Kenyatta said.

Other countries that have hosted the Congress in the past include France, South Korea, Canada, South Africa, Turkey, Malaysia, Mexico, Qatar and Italy.

Brazil is set to host the 2019 congress in Rio de Janeiro from June 12-14 2019.