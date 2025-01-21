Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The midnight incident saw a large section of the slum razed, according to police, leaving hundreds of residents homeless/FILE

County News

Families left homeless in Nyahururu after Monday night inferno

Efforts to contain the fire by Nyahururu fire personnel were unsuccessful, as it was reported that the fire engine had no water, prompting residents to chase them away.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Property of unknown value was reduced to ashes, and tens of families were left homeless on Monday night after a fierce fire ravaged rental houses at the sprawling Manguo slums on the outskirts of Nyahururu town in Laikipia County.

The fire, which was reported around 7:30 p.m., began in one of the timber houses before spreading to nearby structures.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Efforts to contain the fire by Nyahururu fire personnel were unsuccessful, as it was reported that the fire engine had no water, prompting residents to chase them away.

Victims and residents joined forces in frantic attempts to salvage household items.

However, the fire quickly grew more intense, and the residents were left helpless as their homes were consumed by the flames.

Susan Wangui, one of the victims, narrated how she heard distress calls.

When she came outside to check what was happening, she saw a massive fire near her house.

Joseph Ndung’u, another victim, recounted how he found his house on fire and watched helplessly as he could not reach it in time to save his belongings.

Harun Kimathi, who works in Nyahururu town, was heading home when he saw a large ball of fire from a distance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As he got closer, he discovered that his rented house was burning.

The victims said they were unable to salvage their belongings, and some of them reported that individuals took advantage of the situation to steal their possessions.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, who visited the scene shortly after the fire broke out, expressed his distress over the destruction.

He criticized the unpreparedness and slow response of the fire department.

Kinyua also expressed disappointment that there was a nearby river just meters from the scene, but the firefighters lacked the equipment to draw water from it, which could have saved valuable time.

Residents are now demanding that the Laikipia County Government procure and deploy an additional fire engine in the area to ensure a quicker and more efficient response to such incidents in the future.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Probe Suspected Murder Case After Two Women Found Dead in Laikipia Forest

The deceased, believed to be aged between 20 and 36, were found with personal items including a black OKING mobile phone, a bag containing...

December 22, 2024

Top stories

Police Officer Shoots Himself Dead In Laikipia

While the motive behind Constable Gati's actions remains unclear, the incident underscores a concerning trend within law enforcement agencies.

March 30, 2024

County News

Laikipia residents cautioned against consuming uninspected meat

Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri warned that residents could be dining game meat unknowingly, hence exposing them to zoonotic diseases like anthrax and rabies.

August 13, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Elephant tusks valued at Sh5.3mn seized in Nyeri, 2 arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Detectives in Nyeri County have recovered 52 kilograms of elephant ivory, estimated to have a market value of Sh...

May 31, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt extends designation of bandit-prone valleys as disturbed areas

CS Kindiki made the announcement on Wednesday after visiting Laikipia County to assess the progress and challenges of the ongoing security operation aimed at...

May 17, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Police recover govt-subsidized fertilizer at an agrovet in Laikipia

Police said Sunday that the recovery operation was conducted by officers drawn from Sipili and Nga'arua Police Stations who were acting on a tip...

April 9, 2023

Kenya

Rumuruti Deputy OCS fatally stabbed by chang’aa suspect in operation

RUMURUTI, Kenya, Feb – Rumuti Deputy OCS is reported to have been fatally stabbed by a suspect, who owns a chang’aa den in Maundu Ni...

February 17, 2023

Kenya

Natembeya kicks off Land repossession exercise in Kitale

KITALE, Kenya, Feb 16 – Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has kicked off a land repossession exercise in the County and put grabbers on...

February 16, 2023