Police rescued the suspect from an angry mob that was baying for his blood and moved him to Kerugoya Police Station/FILE

County News

Villagers arrest fleeing murder suspect after controversial escape from custody

Ugandan Phillipino Muifi, 23, worked as a farmhand when he allegedly murdered a 64-year-old woman in November 2023.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Infuriated villagers in Kirinyaga’s Ngumbatha area have re-arrested a murder suspect following his controversial escape from police custody on Friday.

Kirinyaga Police Commander Adrew Naibei confirmed the arrest on Tuesday.

“Some locals were threatening to lynch him before a team rushed there and took him to custody,” he said.

Police rescued the suspect from an angry mob that was baying for his blood and moved him to Kerugoya Police Station.

Villagers had staged a protest on Sunday over the suspect’s escape.

Police sources indicated two officers on duty at Kiamaciri police station at the time of the suspect’s escape were under investigation.

