Kirinyanga Governor Anne Waiguru/CFM/FILE

Kenya

UK to partner with Kirinyaga to facilitate development projects

Published

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Oct 19 – The United Kingdom (UK) to partner with Kirinyaga County in development of mega projects within the county.

While on tour in the county, UK high Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott said they have agreed with the county governor to partner in key projects that will benefit the residents of Kirinyaga County and country at large.

Marriot who was speaking after touring Kerugoya Referral Hospital said that Kenya is development and strategic partner to UK and will ensure the relationship continues.

She further congratulated governor Waiguru on her election as the Chairperson of Council of Governors.

Kirinyaga county governor Ann Waiguru who accompanied the envoy revealed that they had discussions with the British government in three major projects.

The first project is the construction of Husk factory, which will utilize by products of rice, coffee and maize into construction materials and furniture.

The governor said the second is agro-processing plant for tomatoes. She said the county produced over 60,000 tonnes annually but 30 percent go to waste because of perishable nature and poor prices.

The processing plant with value addition will ensure longer shelf life and better market prices.

They also agreed to establish an hydro power plant to produce electricity within the county.

This according to Waiguru will reduce the cost of electricity as well as attract more investors.

