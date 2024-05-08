Connect with us

City Hall begins construction of first public hospital in Mlango on reclaimed dump site

The proposed health facility situated on a reclaimed dump site will serve approximately 7,000 people.

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has launched the construction of the first public hospital in Mlango Kubwa within Mathare sub-county as part of ward-based programs.

“I have given a directive to Dr. Silantoi, County Executive Committee Member of health and wellness to ensure there is a theatre, maternity wards, and all the adjustments done,” he declared during the launch on Wednesday.

He said the facility’s funding was availed under the Ward Development Program (WDP).

WDP increased funds allocated to ward development from Sh1.4 billion to Sh2 billion, unlocking Sh23 million per ward up from Sh17 million.

“Revenue and Expenditure go hand in hand. Let us be realistic when budgeting. This session will provide a platform for WDP to Prioritize Sector Programs/projects and allocate resources appropriately,” Brian Mulama, County Executive Committee Member in charge of Mobility and Works, noted during a budget review in November.

