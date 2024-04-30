Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Palestinians look from a damaged house at the site of an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 29, 2024. [Photo/Agencies]

CHINA DAILY

Talks in Cairo, Riyadh boost cease-fire hopes: China Daily

Representatives for Hamas were set to travel to Egypt’s capital Cairo on Monday for a fresh round of cease-fire talks.

Published

BEIJING, China, Apr 30 — Hope for Israelis and Palestinians agreeing to a truce is gathering steam amid meetings in Saudi Arabia and Egypt on the humanitarian catastrophe that has reduced Gaza to rubble after months of relentless fighting.

Representatives for Hamas were set to travel to Egypt’s capital Cairo on Monday for a fresh round of cease-fire talks. The delegation was to discuss a cease-fire proposal handed by the group to negotiators from Qatar and Egypt, including Israel’s response, Reuters reported.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said in a statement on Sunday that they will not accept any agreement with Israel that does not include a cessation of hostilities in Gaza, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Hamas said on Saturday that they received Israel’s response to their own position on the Gaza cease-fire — submitted to mediators Egypt and Qatar on April 13 — and were studying it.

US news site Axios reported that a new Israeli proposal for a possible hostage deal with Hamas included a willingness to discuss the “restoration of sustainable calm” in Gaza after an initial release of hostages on humanitarian grounds, citing two Israeli officials.

It also noted that this was the first time since the Oct 7 attack on Israel by Hamas that Israeli leaders were open to discussing an end to the conflict in Gaza as part of a hostage deal.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned on Sunday that a possible Israeli attack on Rafah would be “the biggest catastrophe in the history of the Palestinian people”, adding that he also feared the post-conflict displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank to Jordan.

Also on the same day, United States President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to review ongoing talks to secure the release of hostages together with an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and to increase the delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

Both leaders discussed Rafah and Biden reiterated his “clear position”. Biden told Netanyahu in March that a major assault on Rafah would be a “mistake”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘One last chance’

On Friday, Israeli officials had warned their Egyptian counterparts that they were ready to give hostage negotiations “one last chance” to reach a deal with Hamas before its long-planned assault on Rafah, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Riyadh on Monday. He also was set to meet regional partners Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

It is Blinken’s seventh visit to the region since the conflict broke out.

On Sunday, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Developments in Gaza.

The meeting discussed the mechanisms of intensifying joint Arab and Islamic efforts to reach an immediate cessation of the military assault on Gaza and ensure the protection of civilians by international humanitarian law.

It also discussed work on taking the necessary steps to implement a two-state solution.

The meeting stressed that Gaza “is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory” and the categorical rejection “of any attempts to displace the Palestinian people outside their land, and any military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah”.

The ministers expressed their concern about measures taken against peaceful demonstrators in Western countries demanding “an end to the war in Gaza”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict. In Hamas’ Oct 7 attack in Israel, about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes on Rafah have killed at least 22 people, including six women and five children, Palestinian health officials said. One of the children killed in the strikes overnight into Monday was just 5 days old. More than a million Palestinians have sought refuge in the city on the Egyptian border.

Agencies contributed to this story.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author

CHINA DAILY

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

Tagore spirit shines in neighbors’ exchanges: China Daily

The exhibition showed pictures of Lin Huiyin, the first female architect in modern China, and romantic poet Xu Zhimo, who served as host and...

4 mins ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi’s Europe visit expected to bolster ties: China Daily

Lin Jian, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, said on Monday that the upcoming trip will serve to bolster bilateral relations, promote the overall development of...

19 mins ago

World

Hamas announces openness to any proposals for a permanent ceasefire

It comes as Israeli public radio reported the arrival of Abbas Kamel, the head of the Egyptian intelligence leading an Egyptian security delegation to...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Shanghai greets eager visitors from luxury cruise liner: China Daily

Nearly 4,000 international travelers from countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia are on the cruise liner, the largest inbound tour group visiting...

3 days ago

Top stories

US-Israel: Netanyahu vows to reject any US sanctions on army units

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant called on the US to withdraw its intention to sanction Netzah Yehuda, saying the world was watching the ties...

April 22, 2024

CHINA DAILY

US urged to stop smearing China over ‘cyberattacks’: China Daily

The allegation originated from a joint advisory by the cybersecurity authorities of the US and its "Five Eyes" allies — the United Kingdom, Australia,...

April 16, 2024

business

China reports 5.3pc GDP growth for Q1: China Daily

The country's GDP came in at 29.63 trillion yuan ($4.09 trillion) in the first quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. On a...

April 16, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Xi meets Scholz, highlighting mutual benefits, win-win outcomes: China Daily

Xi emphasized the deep interconnection of the industrial and supply chains between the two countries as well as the high-level of market interdependence between...

April 16, 2024