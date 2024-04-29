Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Nazir Jinnah Proposes Loan Moratorium to Ease Financial Strain Among Businesses Affected By Ongoing floods

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Businessman Nazir Jinnah has called on the Government to move with speed and alleviate the suffering of Kenyans affected by the ongoing heavy rains.

According to Government statistics, more than 100 people have been killed by the floods in various parts of the country, and their livelihoods entirely or severely destroyed.

There has been an outcry among Kenyans over the sluggish manner the Government has handled the crisis even as the weatherman warns of more downpour in the coming days.

Jinnah, a business mogul within the hospitality sector, proposes the Kenyan Government borrow a leaf from that of Dubai, by introducing relief measures that will alleviate the financial burden of Kenyans affected by the floods.

With key corridor roads rendered impassable, he argues the ripple effect will go beyond human suffering and will also injure the economy.

“This environmental catastrophe has not only inflicted damage on infrastructure but has also placed significant strain on individuals burdened with loans and debt. As the situation worsens, with forecasts predicting more rainfall until mid-next month, the livelihoods of many residents are hanging in the balance,” he said in a statement to Newsrooms on Monday.

One way to alleviate suffering according to Jinnah is for President William Ruto led Kenya Kwanza administration to issue a loan moratorium of up to six months, so that affected businesses and individuals can restructure their financial obligations.

“This will help them to regain their footing in the aftermath of this disaster,” the businessman said.

In Dubai, the Central Bank has since issued a loan moratorium in response to a similar crisis.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Dubai Central Bank issued a loan moratorium, granting relief to borrowers with car loans and home loans.

Jinnah now urges the Central Bank of Kenya to follow suit and instruct banks to allow for debt restructuring, similar to the proactive measures taken by Dubai authorities.

“The impact of the floods extends beyond physical damage, as individuals and families face the daunting task of rebuilding their lives amidst financial uncertainty,” he said.

“With harvesting activities at risk and livelihoods in jeopardy, there is an urgent need for comprehensive support and intervention from the government and financial institutions.”

The floods have wreaked havoc in Kenya’s Capital Nairobi, a business hub for East Africa, and has also claimed dozens of lives.

Due to the current crisis, the Government has since postponed the opening of primary and secondary schools to May 6.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kihika announces medical bill waiver for victims of Mai Mahiu dam tragedy

The Nakuru County boss mentioned that close to 110 people have been admitted in various hospitals.

26 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over detention of staff

Managing Director Allan Kilavuka stated that the detention of staff has made it difficult for the airline to supervise its operations in Kinshasa.

46 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chiefs to take personal responsibility for foreigners obtaining Kenya IDs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok says chiefs will now be required to take responsibility for foreigners...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mvurya directs boat owners to ensure crew, passengers including children wear life jackets

In a statement, Mvurya indicated that enforcement measures are ongoing to ensure compliance.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans attempting to cross flooded areas to be charged with attempted suicide – CS Kindiki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki now says any Kenyan who attempts to cross a flooded area will be charged...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Railways says tickets booked by students to remain open

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Kenya Railways says student tickets purchased for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) travel between Monday and Friday will remain...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto calls for increased concessional funding from World Bank

IDA supports low-income countries with grants and long-term low-interest loans for development.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kindiki orders dam inspections, evacuations to prevent tragedies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has ordered County Security and Intelligence Committees to inspect all public and private dams...

2 hours ago