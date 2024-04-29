Kenya hosting over 20 Heads of State in World Bank Summit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Kenya is hosting over 20 Heads of State in the IDA21 Africa Heads of State Summit by World Bank.

According to President William Ruto, the meeting is key in cementing Africa’s commitment to development.

The Summit set for Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) will champion an ambitious financing replenishment for IDA resources by providing financing, policy advice, and knowledge for programs that boost economic growth.

It will also build resilience and improve the lives of poor people around the world.

