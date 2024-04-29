CS Mvurya directs boat owners to ensure crew, passengers including children wear life jackets

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has directed boat owners to ensure crew and passengers including children wear life jackets while on board.

In a statement, Mvurya indicated that enforcement measures are ongoing to ensure compliance.

“All persons are advised to avoid crossing flooded rivers during periods of heavy rainfall or strong winds,” he said.

He stated that vessel maintenance is also critical to ensure proper working conditions.

Additionally, the CS urged that vessel users monitor water levels regularly and should not be overloaded to prevent capsizing.

He urged boat owners to communicate immediately with other vessels or relevant authorities for emergency assistance when in distress.

Mvurya said vessels should also navigate safely by maintaining a safe distance from other vessels to prevent collisions.

