UDA invites applications from members intending to vie in various seats declared vacant

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has invited interested members seeking to vie for the Kandara Member of Parliament, Elgeyo Marakwt Sanet and the Shella Member of County Assembly seats to submit their applications before November 11.

In a statement, the party’s National Election Board (NEB) chairman Anthony Mwaura also released a nomination fee schedule.

“United Democratic Alliance invites all interested and qualified registered party members intending to participate in the forthcoming by-elections to submit their applications before November 11,” he stated.