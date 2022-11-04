Connect with us

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi/Kilimo House

County News

Linturi tours the coast to assess challenges facing farmers in the region

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 4 – Cabinet Secretary responsible for Agriculture and Livestock Development has conducted an assessment tour at the coast to discuss challenges facing farmers in the region.

During his visit on Friday, Linturi visited a Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) plant in Kibarani, Mombasa, as well as the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) offices in Mtwapa.

In Mombasa, the Cabinet Secretary also paid a courtesy call to Mombasa County Commissioner John Otieno in his office where he discussed at length challenges facing the agricultural sector in the coastal region.

 “I visited the Kenya Meat Commission plant in Kibarani area where the Kenya Defence Forces led by Team Leader Lt Col Martin Maluki have transformed the plant to a profitmaking entity,” the Cabinet Secretary stated.

“I’m appealing to the people of Mombasa to support KMC by purchasing quality meat from the institution to boost local farmers as the National Government continues to support livestock framers by purchasing their livestock,” he added.

 Linturi who was accompanied by Livestock Permanent Secretary Harry Kimutai, Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro promised timely intervention to support research on industrial crops through KALRO.

“My Ministry is working on a policy to ensure research reports by KALRO are fully implemented by availing the new agriculture technologies to local farmers as a way of improving our food security through technology.”

Linturi also appealed to Kenyans to support food production by practicing kitchen gardening at home and also use modern technology.

