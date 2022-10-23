Connect with us

Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Focus on China

Xi Jinping elected general secretary of CPC Central Committee: communique

Published

Xi Jinping was elected general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the committee’s first plenary session held on Sunday, according to a communique. 

The session, presided over by Xi, was attended by 203 members of the 20th CPC Central Committee and 168 alternate members. 

Xi was also named chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission at the session. 

The members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee elected at the session are Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi. 

Also elected were members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee at the session, which endorsed the members of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat nominated by the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. 

The session named the members of the Central Military Commission. 

The session approved the secretary, deputy secretaries and members of the Standing Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) elected at the first plenary session of the 20th CCDI. 

The following are the lists: 

The members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee (in the order of the number of strokes in their surnames): 

Ding Xuexiang, Xi Jinping, Ma Xingrui, Wang Yi, Wang Huning, Yin Li, Shi Taifeng, Liu Guozhong, Li Xi, Li Qiang, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Li Hongzhong, He Weidong, He Lifeng, Zhang Youxia, Zhang Guoqing, Chen Wenqing, Chen Jining, Chen Min’er, Zhao Leji, Yuan Jiajun, Huang Kunming, Cai Qi 

The members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee: 

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi 

General secretary of the CPC Central Committee: 

Xi Jinping 

The members of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee: 

Cai Qi, Shi Taifeng, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Chen Wenqing, Liu Jinguo, Wang Xiaohong 

Chairman, vice chairmen and members of the Central Military Commission: 

Chairman: Xi Jinping 

Vice chairmen: Zhang Youxia, He Weidong 

Members: Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua, Zhang Shengmin 

Secretary, deputy secretaries and members of the Standing Committee of the CCDI 

Secretary: Li Xi 

Deputy secretaries: Liu Jinguo, Zhang Shengmin, Xiao Pei, Yu Hongqiu (f.), Fu Kui, Sun Xinyang, Liu Xuexin, Zhang Fuhai 

Members of the Standing Committee of the CCDI (in the order of the number of strokes in their surnames): 

Wang Xiaoping (f.), Wang Aiwen, Wang Hongjin, Liu Jinguo, Liu Xuexin, Xu Luode, Sun Xinyang, Li Xi, Li Xinran (Manchu), Xiao Pei, Zhang Shengmin, Zhang Fuhai, Chen Guoqiang, Zhao Shiyong, Hou Kai, Yin Bai (Naxi), Yu Hongqiu (f.), Fu Kui, Mu Hongyu (f.)

(Cover: A view of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 22, 2022. /CFP)

Source(s): Xinhua News Agency

