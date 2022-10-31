Ruto directs IPOA to provide roadmap to end extrajudicial killings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 31 – President Ruto has directed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to provide the Interior Ministry with a roadmap of ending extrajudicial killings in the country.

Following a meeting with the Authority, President Ruto vowed to end police brutality and enforced disappearances in the country as he seeks to streamline the security sector.

Ruto expressed the government’s commitment to lend a hand in the effort to put an end to extrajudicial executions.

“You are uniquely qualified to help us define a mechanism to stop this practice,” he said.

Ruto had earlier stated that his administration will be committed to enhancing security in the country for the sake of the safety of citizens who have historically suffered in the hands of rogue killer security gangs.

He singled out the discovery of bodies at the infamous River Yala as some of the reasons why his government is seeking to change the way of doing things.

“The security situation has deteriorated. We saw people’s bodies being discovered dumped in the Yala River after being killed indiscriminately. We want to tell these guys (The opposition) that they cannot prevent us from transforming this country,” Ruto said.

“We want to break away from the tendencies of the past administration whose reign was characterized by intimidation and fear-mongering.”

The Head of State had directed the disbandment of the elite Special Service Unit drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) which was widely blamed on the mysterious killings of Kenyans.