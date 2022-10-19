Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Environment CS nominee Soipan Tuya before National Assembly vetting committee. / COURTESY

Kenya

Environment CS nominee Soipan Tuya says she will prioritize Mau forest protection

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – Environment and Sanitation nominee Soipan Tuya has pledged to reinforce the progress made by his predecessors in the protection of the endangered Mau Forest.

Tuya who appeared before the National Assembly Appointment Committee for vetting assured that once approved, she will ensure the completion of the fencing of the water catchment whose first phase was concluded.

“We have already started the fencing of the Mau Forest and the first phase is done. I have looked into on the pending budget and the President is clear that it’s a question of immediate action to complete the fencing,” said Tuya.

The Environment Nominee told the committee that the efforts to protect the water catchment areas in the country will not only focus on the Mau Forest but it will focus on all areas across the country.

“Fencing will settle the question in terms of encroachment. This will not only be about the Mau but other forest which include the Mt Kenya forest and the Aberdares ranges,” she said.

In 2021, the government commenced the erection an electric fence in part of the Mau Forest that was estimated to cost Sh73.8 million was expected to protect the forest from any form of destruction to enable it regenerate naturally.

In 2019, the government recouped over 44,000 hectares of the forest after they evicted 35,000 illegal settlers in the forest land.

The fencing of the water catchment area is targeted to happen in two phases with the first phase which is targeted to fence 30 hectares, already underworks.

The fencing process was implemented by Kenya Water Towers in collaboration with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Maasai Mau is one of the 22 blocks forming the Mau Forest Complex which had been illegally encroached after ballooning of five adjacent group ranches during land sub-division.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

All set for Mashujaa Day celebrations tomorrow, Nairobi RC Thuku says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Preparation to hold Mashujaa day celebrations tomorrow Thursday, October 20th, 2022 at the Uhuru Gardens Memorial Park, Nairobi is almost complete. Nairobi Regional Commissioner (RC) Kang’ethe Thuku who was briefing the media Wednesday on the government’s...

9 mins ago

Kenya

Muturi conducts familiarization tour of Sheria House days after confirmation hearing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Attorney General nominee Justin Muturi has conducted a familiarization tour of the Sheria House where the government’s chief legal...

22 mins ago

Kenya

Environment CS nominee Soipan Tuya says she is worth Sh156mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The nominee for Environment and Sanitation Soipan Tuya is worth Sh156 million in the revelation made before National Assembly...

1 hour ago

County News

Gachagua commits to enhance intergovernmental relations with counties

Gachagua said that the William Ruto-led administration is not interested in engaging with any form of conflicts with governors but is keen on service...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Transport CS nominee Murkomen proposes a camera-backed e-police system

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Transport and Public Works Cabinet Secretary nominee Kipchumba Murkomen says he will work with various agencies to set up...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Road construction stalled due to Sh140bn pending bills inherited from Jubilee regime – Murkomen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 -Transport and Public Works nominee Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed that the ministry has inherited Sh140 billion in pending bills. Murkomen...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Murkomen says construction of roads stalled as contractors were not being paid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The Cabinet Secretary nominee for Transport and Public works Kipchumba Murkomen says construction of many roads have stalled because...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Murkomen pledges to boost technical infrastructure at border points to reduce congestion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The nominee for Transport and Public Works Kipchumba Murkomen has pledged to boost the technological infrastructure along the border...

3 hours ago