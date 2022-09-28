Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto when he unveiled his new cabinet. /STATE HOUSE

Kenya

President Ruto calls for regulation of online betting companies operating in an opaque space

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – President WIlliam Ruto has called on regulatory authorities to reign in on online betting companies he says are operating in an opaque space.

Speaking during a meeting with financial institutions that included safariacom, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and NCBA, the head of state urged the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge to moderate such institutions to pay their taxes.

“I am happy that the governor is bringing our online betting companies into the regulation space because we also want them to pay taxes. They are operating in an opaque space,” he stated.

During the event, the President  announced that over 4 million Fuliza defaulters will be removed from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and other blacklists from November this year.

Ruto said the lenders have now agreed to develop a new credit as opposed to blacklisting customers.

“I am very happy that between 4 to 5 million Kenyans will, by beginning of November. be out of the CRB blacklist,” President Ruto stated, “This is very important because these Kenyans have been excluded from any formal borrowing and have been left at the mercies of shylocks that exploit them.”

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Over 4 million Fuliza defaulters to be deleted from CRB from November

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – OVER 4 million Fuliza defaulters will be removed from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and other blacklists from November...

55 mins ago

Drought Mitigation

Ruto says Gachagua’s office to manage drought response to ensure efficiency

President Ruto said all efforts of drought coordination related issues  would be handled in the Office of the Deputy President to ensure efficiency.

1 hour ago

Drought Mitigation

Ruto discusses drought response with development partners

President Ruto also received an update from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Kenya’s drought response at State House,...

3 hours ago

BUDGET

Outgoing CS Yatani proud to have improved Kenya’s economy during tenure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Outgoing Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani says he exits office with his head held high after having achieved much...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Safaricom introduces 40pc discount on fuliza loans below Sh1,000

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 28 – Safaricom has announced a new discounted tariff of up to 40 per cent on Fuliza loans below Sh1000. The...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Timelines: Recruitment of Mutyambai’s successor could take a month

With his formal exit on Tuesday, the National Police Service Commission has until October 11 to declare the position vacant, through a Gazette Notice,...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Miner dies after being buried in Nyeri wall collapse

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 28 – A miner died while another escaped when a wall collapsed at Thunguma quarry, Nyeri. The deceased who is yet...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Focus now shifts to National Assembly ahead of CS nominees’ vetting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Following the unveiling of President William Ruto’s 22-member Cabinet on Tuesday, focus now shifts to National Assembly as the...

7 hours ago