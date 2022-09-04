Connect with us

Supreme Court judges: L-R: Justices William Ouko, Njoki Ndungu, Isaac Lenaola, Martha Koome (Chief Justice), Philomena Mwilu (Deputy Chief Justice), Mohammed Ibrahim and Smokin Wanjala/CFM

Presidential Petitions

Churches hold special prayers ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Published

NAIROBI Kenya Sept 4 – Churches under the National Council of Churches in Kenya (NCCK) are holding special prayers for truth, justice, and peace as Kenyans await the verdict of the presidential petition challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s victory at the Supreme Court.

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga is among petitioners who want Ruto’s victory nullified on grounds that the vote was tilted in his favour by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

NCCK General-Secretary Reverend Cannon Chris Karanja has urged Kenyans to maintain peace and national cohesion before and after the verdict is delivered.

“We appeal to Kenyans to maintain peace and national cohesion… And let us not speak words that will affect our relations with each other since we will remain neighbours, after the elections have been concluded,” he said.

