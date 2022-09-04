Connect with us

Police were deployed at the Supreme Court registry at Milimani Law Courts on August 22, 2022 as petitioners raced against time to file their case. /NJOKI KIHIU

NATIONAL NEWS

Keep off the Supreme Court on Monday, police warn public

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 4-The National Police Service has warned the public against gathering at the Supreme Court on Monday when judges are expected to issue the a verdict on the presidential petition challenging the victory handed to President-Elect William Ruto.

A seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome concluded hearings of the consolidated petition on Friday and is now expected to issue a verdict on Monday.

“We wish to advice the general public to avoid gathering at the Supreme Court during the Ruling, or congregating in public gatherings, but follow the proceedings from the comfort of their homes,” he said.

Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow said in a statement Saturday that access to the Supreme Court shall be limited to the public, adding that all roads leading to the court premises shall remain closed.

He further assured Kenyans of the enhanced personal security and that of their property and loved ones during Monday’s ruling.

“As the National Police Service, we have taken all the necessary steps and measures to enhance security in all parts of the country, including all critical infrastructure,” he stated.

The Acting IG asked Kenyans not to panic and migrate from their homes or places of residence in fear and anticipation of chaos, saying the security agencies are on high alert.

He appealed to the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement and other security agencies by reporting any suspicious activities within their surroundings for action to be taken.

“Such information may be shared in confidence to any police officer, at a police station or through our toll-free numbers 911, 112, 999. FichuakwaDCI 0800 722 203,” he said.

Police Headquarters has already ordered security to be intensified in hotspots ahead of Monday’s ruling.

On Thursday, Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua directed all County Commanders to increase deployments in specific areas where protests or celebrations are likely to occur once the verdict is issued.

“The supreme Court of Kenya will make a ruling on the presidential petition on Monday depending on the ruling of the court we expect various reactions from the members of the public in hot spot areas such as violence and destruction of property, demonstrations, and celebrations,” Mbugua said in the directive.

The Supreme Court concluded hearings of the consolidated petition seeking to nullify the victory handed to President-Elect William Ruto following the August 9 presidential election.

The main petitioner is Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga who accuses the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of rigging the poll in favor of Ruto.

